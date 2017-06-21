Fleet Of Aircraft Helps Crews Fighting California Wildfire

June 21, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: Big Bear, firefighting

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Crews are contending with another day of oppressive heat as they try to beat back a 1,200-acre wildfire in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.

The blaze is only 10 percent contained Wednesday and some 500 firefighters are on the line, aided by a fleet of water- and fire retardant-dropping aircraft.

Mandatory evacuation orders were lifted Tuesday afternoon for three rural streets near Baldwin Lake.

Two firefighters were treated for heat-related injuries after the blaze erupted Monday.

The fire is burning in tinder-dry brush and it gained strength as temperatures soared to near 90.

 

 

