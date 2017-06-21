HOUR 1:

Dave and Kayte talk the Kings turning down a trade with the Lakers, the Atlanta Hawks trading Dwight Howard, and a couple NBA stars picking up their player options for Morning Brew. Then, some talk on the Kings free agency situation and estimated cap space. Finally, more on other potential rumors floating around the NBA.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 2:

Dave and Kayte talk more NBA trade rumors and possibilities before Threefer Madness featuring the Nets & Lakers trade, the Sacramento Kings, and Dwight Howard. Then, an extended segment filled with NBA trade rumors, draft drama, and the future for the Sacramento Kings.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 3:

Fox Sports college basketball analyst Aaron Torres joins The Drive to break down the upcoming NBA Draft and share his thoughts on which players will go where. Then, more on the Sacramento Kings’ approach to the draft and their depth per position.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Aaron Torres interview here: