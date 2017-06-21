Chaos Ensues; The Drive – 06/21/17

June 21, 2017 9:06 AM
Filed Under: Brooklyn Nets, D'Aaron Fox, D’Angelo Russell, Dwight Howard, Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, Samsung

HOUR 1:

653083174 Chaos Ensues; The Drive 06/21/17

(Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk the Kings turning down a trade with the Lakers, the Atlanta Hawks trading Dwight Howard, and a couple NBA stars picking up their player options for Morning Brew. Then, some talk on the Kings free agency situation and estimated cap space. Finally, more on other potential rumors floating around the NBA.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

Dwight Howard #8 of the Atlanta Hawks looks to drive against Tobias Harris #34 of the Detroit Pistons at Philips Arena on October 13, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.Dave and Kayte talk more NBA trade rumors and possibilities before Threefer Madness featuring the Nets & Lakers trade, the Sacramento Kings, and Dwight Howard. Then, an extended segment filled with NBA trade rumors, draft drama, and the future for the Sacramento Kings.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

657814936 Chaos Ensues; The Drive 06/21/17

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Fox Sports college basketball analyst Aaron Torres joins The Drive to break down the upcoming NBA Draft and share his thoughts on which players will go where. Then, more on the Sacramento Kings’ approach to the draft and their depth per position.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Aaron Torres interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch