Kings May Be In Mix For Paul Millsap Sign-And-Trade Deal

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

The Atlanta Hawks are interested in dealing All-Star forward Paul Millsap in a sign-and-trade transaction and the Sacramento Kings are interested.

Millsap has had all the buzz surrounding him as Atlanta made it known that they’ll unlikely resign him to a max contract. However, because he is an unrestricted free-agent after opting out of his contract’s final year, the team is looking to receive assets in return.

While breaking the Dwight Howard trade news last night, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst went into discussion about who could potential deal for Millsap:

“There are three or four teams out there that are willing to give Millsap a max contract, and sources have told me that the Hawks have begun getting some feelers on sign-and-trades. Teams like the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets are interested in Paul Millsap.”

In 2016-17, he averaged a career high 18.1 points per game to go along with 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals.