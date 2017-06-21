Kings May Be In Mix For Paul Millsap Sign-And-Trade Deal

June 21, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: Atlanta Hawks, deal, Paul Millsap, Sacramento Kings, trade

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

The Atlanta Hawks are interested in dealing All-Star forward Paul Millsap in a sign-and-trade transaction and the Sacramento Kings are interested.

Millsap has had all the buzz surrounding him as Atlanta made it known that they’ll unlikely resign him to a max contract. However, because he is an unrestricted free-agent after opting out of his contract’s final year, the team is looking to receive assets in return.

While breaking the Dwight Howard trade news last night, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst went into discussion about who could potential deal for Millsap:

There are three or four teams out there that are willing to give Millsap a max contract, and sources have told me that the Hawks have begun getting some feelers on sign-and-trades.

Teams like the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets are interested in Paul Millsap.”

In 2016-17, he averaged a career high 18.1 points per game to go along with 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch