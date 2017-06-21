Proposal Would Rename SoCal Street Obama Boulevard

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The president of the Los Angeles City Council hopes to rename a street in his district for former President Barack Obama.

Councilman Herb J. Wesson Jr. on Tuesday introduced a motion to change the name of Rodeo Road to Obama Boulevard.

Wesson notes that his district already has boulevards named Washington, Adams and Jefferson, and the new name would recognize the legacy of the nation’s 44th president.

As a senator, Obama held his first Los Angeles presidential campaign rally at Rancho Cienega Park on Rodeo Road.

Wesson is the first African-American to hold the position of Los Angeles City Council president.

Rodeo Road is unrelated to Beverly Hills’ famous Rodeo Drive luxury shopping district.

