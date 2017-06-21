Raiders, Derek Carr Close To Finalizing New Contract

It looks like Oakland’s quarterback will be earning a big upgrade as the two are close to finalizing a new contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s Wednesday morning tweet.
In a followup tweet, Schefter noted that the deal could be announced as early as the end of this week.
In the final year of his current contract, Carr will earn $1.15 million for the 2017 season. Good news to Oakland fans though, The San Francisco Chronicle’s Vic Tafur assured that both parties are eager to finalizing the deal.