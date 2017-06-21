Sacramento Heat Wave Could Be Blamed For Three Deaths

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — This week’s heat wave may have claimed three lives in Sacramento.

The Sacramento County corners office confirms it is investigating three suspected cases of hyperthermia within the last week.

“I think it’s awfully sad,” said Rachel Kubiak, a distant relative and Point Pleasant resident.

An 88-year-old woman found dead outside her South Sacramento County home during midday heat.

“She was loved by a lot of people and certainly there’s a lot of people that are going to certainly miss her,” Kubiak said.

A 36 and 49-year-old man were also found dead outside in excessive heat for an unknown period of time.

“Excessive heat can be extremely dangerous, so keeping your body cool, staying hydrated, drinking lots of water throughout the day is incredibly important,” said Samantha Mott with Sac County Public Health.

Officials are urging people to keep an eye on vulnerable neighbors.

“If you have someone who is older or a high-risk groups, reach out to them and make sure that they have a plan for staying cool for the next several days,” Mott said.

In response, the city and county have opened cooling centers in midtown and North Sacramento for people and their pets.

Officials urge people to stay out of the heat, but it’s unrealistic for those around Sacramento who have to make a living.

“I feel bad for the farmers and such around here because it really doesn’t matter whether it’s 110 words 20°, you have to work when you have to work,” Kubiak said.

It has been a rough winter for so many, and a brutal way to kick off the summer.

It will take a few weeks for the autopsy reports to come back to see if in fact these three deaths were heat related.