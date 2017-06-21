Sharks’ Brent Burns Mistaken For Pirate, Signs Autographs At Disney World

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
Even at Disney World, people are asking for Brent Burns’ autograph.
However, the children there probably weren’t thinking about the San Jose Sharks’ defenseman or his impressive 29 goals in the 2016-17 season.
While being interviewed during media availability on Tuesday for the 2017 NHL Awards, Burns discussed his recent trip to Disney World with his family and how they dressed up for fun. That’s when he chuckled and painted the picture.
“I actually signed a couple autographs in kids books because they thought I was a pirate,” Burns said with a smile. “…I can’t blame the kids for thinking that.”
He also joked that he met his “long lost cousin” in Chewbacca. That’s Burns for you, never afraid to show off his humor.