Hour 1
The NBA rumor mill is alive and well and Doug and Grant have you up to date with all the latest news. Hear the fellas talk the news around Paul Milsap, latest around Paul George, plus much more.
Hour 2
Us Open star and local product Cameron Champ joined Doug and Grant to relive his wild but successful week competing in the US Open. Plus the draft talk continues …
Hour 3
Former King Scott Pollard joined the fellas to give his insight on the Kansas prospects coming out in the draft. Plus draft prospect Kyle Kuzma joins the show to discuss his pre-draft workouts, how he is looking forward to the Summer League and much more…
Hour 4
In hour four the fellas continue to talk Kings draft ideas, thoughts and prospective players …