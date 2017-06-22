Sacramento Could Reach 110 Degree High On Thursday

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Thought it couldn’t possibly get any hotter in Northern California? Think again.

Thursday is set to be a record-setting day for the region. According to the National Weather Service, high temperatures are expected to reach 110 degrees in Sacramento – several degrees higher than the previous record for the day (107 degrees back in 1981).

Daily record high temperatures expected to be broken again today across interior #NorCal as the #heatwave continues… #CAwx pic.twitter.com/CDNBTPY0XK — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 22, 2017

Several other areas in Northern California could see temperatures past 110 degrees on Thursday, including Redding, Red Bluff and Marysville.

Early morning temperatures were already in the upper 70s and low 80s across the region.

If you’re looking to escape the heat, even San Francisco is expected to hit the low 80s – which is pretty warm for them. South Lake Tahoe is expected to hit the mid-80s.

Heat forecast to peak across interior #NorCal today, then not quite as hot heading into the weekend! Cooler wx expected next week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Csffi8eF3v — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 22, 2017

Temperatures are finally expected to come down as we head into the weekend. By Sunday, high temperatures are predicted to drop below 100, then cool down to the low to mid 90s the rest of the week.