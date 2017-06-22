Athletics Designate Popular Catcher Vogt For Assignment

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Catcher Stephen Vogt has been designated for assignment by the Oakland Athletics, while rookie infielder  went on the 10-day disabled list with an infection in his left knee that kept him out of three straight games.

Vogt hit .217 with four home runs and 20 RBIs in 54 games this season with 36 starts at catcher and seven as the designated hitter.

A two-time AL All-Star, Vogt entered as a pinch-hitter Wednesday then played left field for the first time since July 2, 2014, at Detroit, and had several balls immediately hit his way. But Oakland lost a third straight game since a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees last weekend.

Also Thursday, the A’s recalled catcher Bruce Maxwell and first baseman/outfielder Matt Olson from Triple-A Nashville.

