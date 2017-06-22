Canadian Sniper Reportedly Breaks Record For Longest Confirmed Kill

CBS Local– According to reports, the world has a new world record for longest confirmed kill. A Canadian sniper from Joint Task Force 2 gunned down an ISIS militant from 3,540 meters — roughly two miles away — and the shot took 10 seconds to reach its target.

The Globe And Mail are reporting that the shot was caught on camera and has been independently verified. The previous record was a mile and a half — or 2,475 meters — by British soldier Craig Harrison in Afghanistan.

“The Canadian Special Operations Command can confirm that a member of Joint Task Force 2 successfully hit a target at 3,540 meters,” the forces said in a statement, via The Globe And Mail. “For operational security reasons and to preserve the safety of our personnel and our coalition partners we will not discuss precise details on when and how this incident took place.”

“The shot in question actually disrupted a Daesh [Islamic State] attack on Iraqi security forces,” an anonymous military source that The Globe And Mail quoted. “Instead of dropping a bomb that could potentially kill civilians in the area, it is a very precise application of force, and because it was so far away, the bad guys didn’t have a clue what was happening.”