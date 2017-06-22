WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

‘Dirty Old Santa’ Accused Of Luring 14-Year-Old For Sex Online

June 22, 2017 9:40 PM

MEDIA, Pa. (AP) – Prosecutors say a 56-year-old man who referred to himself as “dirty old Santa” traveled to a Philadelphia suburb to have a sexual tryst with a 14-year-old girl he lured online and has been arrested.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan and Ridley Township police Capt. Scott Willoughby say the girl was actually a county detective working a sting operation.

William McKinlay was arraigned Thursday on felony charges including attempted statutory sexual assault and solicitation and attempted involuntary indecent sexual intercourse.

The Delaware County Times reports McKinlay’s Facebook page shows a photo of him dressed as Santa, dated in December.

Whelan says McKinlay was a seasonal employee at the Philadelphia Macy’s department store.

McKinlay remains in the county prison and can’t be reached for comment. No defense attorney information is available.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

