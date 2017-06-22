Man Left Knife, Rope In Backpack To Help Inmates Escape

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say a California man has pleaded guilty to helping three inmates escape from jail by leaving a backpack with a rope and knife outside the facility attached to a rope.
The Orange County district attorney’s office says a judge on Thursday sentenced 51-year-old Loc Ba Nguyen to a year in county jail.
Prosecutor Cynthia Nichols says she argued Nguyen should be sent to state prison. A message was left for Nguyen’s lawyer.
Authorities say Nguyen left the backpack by the jail about 10 days before the inmates broke out in January 2016 by climbing behind walls to the roof and rappelling down using bed linens. They say he was also their getaway driver once they got out.
The inmates led authorities on a weeklong manhunt before they were re-arrested.
