Mike Fiers Wins 4th Straight Decision As Astros Beat A’s 5-1

June 22, 2017 8:22 AM
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Carlos Correa homered, Mike Fiers struck out five over six innings to win his fourth straight decision, and the majors-best Houston Astros won for the ninth straight time in Oakland, beating the Athletics 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Evan Gattis hit a two-run single in the sixth to break a scoreless tie and back Fiers (5-2). The right-hander also won his seventh straight road decision in his last 11 away outings for Houston (49-24).

Jake Marisnick added an RBI single in the decisive sixth inning of the Astros’ 14th victory in the last 15 overall against Oakland. Marisnick added a sacrifice fly in the eighth after the A’s got on the board with pinch-hitter Stephen Vogt’s RBI groundout.

Correa connected for his 14th homer in the ninth against Josh Smith.

A’s lefty Sean Manaea (6-4) lost for the first time in seven starts since a May 15 defeat at Seattle. He had won five consecutive decisions overall, but is yet to beat Houston in six starts.

