WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

4 Hurt, Including 3 Minors, In Rollover Crash On I-5 In Natomas

June 22, 2017 6:30 AM
Filed Under: Interstate 5, Natomas, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Four people, including three minors, were rushed to the hospital after their car flipped on Interstate 5 early Thursday morning.

The crash happened about 2:15 a.m. on northbound I-5 near Arena Boulevard.

When rescue crews arrived on scene, they pulled four people out of the mangled wreckage. Crews say the occupants’ injuries are severe.

The driver is said to be roughly 18-years-old, but the passengers are minors.

All four people were taken to local hospitals.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch