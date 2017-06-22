4 Hurt, Including 3 Minors, In Rollover Crash On I-5 In Natomas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Four people, including three minors, were rushed to the hospital after their car flipped on Interstate 5 early Thursday morning.
The crash happened about 2:15 a.m. on northbound I-5 near Arena Boulevard.
When rescue crews arrived on scene, they pulled four people out of the mangled wreckage. Crews say the occupants’ injuries are severe.
The driver is said to be roughly 18-years-old, but the passengers are minors.
All four people were taken to local hospitals.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.