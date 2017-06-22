Raiders QB Derek Carr Agrees To $125M Extension

June 22, 2017 8:04 AM
Filed Under: Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders

ALAMEDA (AP) — Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has finalized a five-year contract extension that will keep him tied to the team through the 2022 season.

Carr tweeted Thursday that an agreement had been reached to add five years to his current rookie deal that expires after this season.

The contract will be worth $125 million, according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke on condition of anonymity because terms were not released.

Both sides had expressed a strong interest in signing a long-term deal with Carr, who was scheduled to enter the final year of his rookie contract.

Carr had imposed a deadline of the start of training camp in late July.

