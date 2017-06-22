Teen Fatally Shot By Deputies While Trying To Protect Them From Dog

June 22, 2017 11:56 AM
Filed Under: Dog Attack, Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say a teenager fatally shot by deputies was accidentally killed as he tried to stop an aggressive dog from attacking them.

Capt. Christopher Bergner says the 17-year-old boy was struck by a bullet that ricocheted off the ground when deputies opened fire as the dog lunged at them for a second time early Thursday.

The deputies were responding in Palmdale to reports of a loud party when the dog attacked and bit one of them in the leg.

Bergner calls the shooting an extremely unfortunate incident.

The deputy who was bitten was also struck by bullet fragments. He was hospitalized in unknown condition.

The dog was shot but survived and was taken by animal control officers.

 

