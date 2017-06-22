Car Chase Ends In Fire That Engulfs Vacaville Police Patrol Car

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in flames in Vacaville.
Vacaville police say they pursued the suspect Tuesday afternoon, who was recklessly driving a stolen vehicle, for about 10 miles.
During the pursuit, officers say the suspect reached speeds of up to 120 miles per hour.
Police say the suspect vehicle spun out of control in a dirt and grass area near Vaca Valley Parkway and became stuck.
Officers noticed smoke billowing out from under one of the patrol cars and quickly detained the three suspects, who were all juveniles from Stockton.
The smoke quickly turned into flames, which then engulfed a patrol vehicle and the stolen vehicle.
No injuries to either the suspects or any officers were reported.
Police say two of the three minors arrested were on probation. All three are facing charges of possession stolen property, conspiracy, felony evading and probation violations.