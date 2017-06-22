Car Chase Ends In Fire That Engulfs Vacaville Police Patrol Car

June 22, 2017 8:42 AM
Filed Under: stockton, Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in flames in Vacaville.

Vacaville police say they pursued the suspect Tuesday afternoon, who was recklessly driving a stolen vehicle, for about 10 miles.

During the pursuit, officers say the suspect reached speeds of up to 120 miles per hour.

Police say the suspect vehicle spun out of control in a dirt and grass area near Vaca Valley Parkway and became stuck.

Officers noticed smoke billowing out from under one of the patrol cars and quickly detained the three suspects, who were all juveniles from Stockton.

vacaville Car Chase Ends In Fire That Engulfs Vacaville Police Patrol Car

The fiery scene in Vacaville. (Credit: Vacaville Police Department)

The smoke quickly turned into flames, which then engulfed a patrol vehicle and the stolen vehicle.

No injuries to either the suspects or any officers were reported.

Police say two of the three minors arrested were on probation. All three are facing charges of possession stolen property, conspiracy, felony evading and probation violations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch