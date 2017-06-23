Downtown Sacramento Businesses Ebb And Flow During Heat Wave

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The heat wave is slowly coming to an end, and while that may be a good thing for some people, businesses around Downtown Sacramento took a lot of heat.

“We are consistently busy when the weather is over 70 degrees, it doesn’t matter if it’s a Monday or a Saturday,” said Alex Newland, bar manager at the Biergarten.

But, that wasn’t the case this week, he says. Alex believes the heat wave may have tapped people out, causing business to slow down.

“Once the sun goes down we get busier, slow during the day, but busy at night.”

But still, Alex says it’s not as busy as usual. The bar had to close earlier this week.

“This week we closed during the day and opened around 4:30 p.m.,” said David Rafter, bar lead at The Federalist.

The heat wave forced The Federalist in Sacramento to also modify its hours. It was closed on Monday.

“It’s definitely been different, you’re used to getting ready for work and going in and opening up the day, now you’re like ‘I have to fill my hours in the morning,'” said Rafter.

While some businesses took a hit this week, others were heating up.

“We were pretty busy, I start making snow cones at about 11 a.m., and I go until five, 5:30 p.m.,” said Yoshi Murakami.

Snow cones at Downtown Sacramento’s Osaka-Ya have been in high-demand. Murakami says lines begin forming even before noon.

“We probably get backed up 15-20 minutes,” said Murakami.

“Right when we open at 11:30 a.m. my doors are packed, the restaurant fills up, it stays steady,” said Phallon Miller.

Business was booming at Cafeteria 15 L, despite the scorching hot temperature. Mille, the general manager, says she was expecting it to slow down.

“People don’t wanna cook, they’d rather have someone cook for them and enjoy some AC.”

Some downtown businesses are thriving under the heat, while others work harder to lure more clients.

“With the misters and the frozen beer, that should bring people out,” said Alex.

The Federalist is changing its hours starting July 1 and will open later in the day when it’s not scorching hot outside.