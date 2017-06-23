Police: 2 Boys Knock Elderly Sacramento Woman To Ground, Steal Her Purse

June 23, 2017 12:13 PM
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers are looking for the two boys who knocked an elderly woman to the ground and stole her purse.

The incident happened along the 4000 block of Florin Road. Late Thursday morning, Sacramento police say the woman was about to go into a store in the area when two boys grabbed her.

Police say the boys knocked the woman to the ground, took her purse and then ran off.

The woman was taken to the hospital after the incident as a precaution because of her age. Police have not commented on her current condition.

Both boys are still on the loose. No distinguishing description about the boys has been released.

