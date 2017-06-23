WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Excessive Heat Warning Ends In Sacramento, Thanks To Delta Influence

June 23, 2017 3:41 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The National Weather Service has lifted an excessive heat warning in the Sacramento area.

The warning was expected to last through 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Temperatures on Friday dropped to the low 100s in the Sacramento, which is still hot, but pales in comparison to the upper 100s earlier in the week.

The National Weather Service says a cooling influence from the Delta will help ease temperatures downward and bring much-needed relief in the overnight hours this weekend. Low temperatures will dip into the low 60s by Saturday morning in the Sacramento area, about 10 degrees cooler than it has been in the last week.

The map above shows the impact of that Delta influence, wiping out advisories entirely from Vallejo to Sacramento. The excessive heat warning is still in effect to the north from Marysville up to Redding. From Lodi to the south to Turlock, that warning has been reduce to a heat advisory.

