Kings Draft PG Frank Mason III With No. 34 Pick

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

With their no. 34 pick in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings selected PG Frank Mason III out of Kansas.

Mason III, who finished four years with the Jayhawks, finished his career by averaging 20.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field, 47.1 percent from beyond the arc and 79.4 percent on his free-throw attempts.

It was a wild first round for the Kings. Starting the draft with the no. 5 and no. 10 picks, Sacramento traded their latter selection with the Portland Trailblazers for their no. 15 and no. 20 picks. However, they took their foot off the gas pedal as the Kansas playmaker was the only pick in the second round.

Mason III was the second point guard taken by the Kings, behind Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox.