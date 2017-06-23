Kings Select Justin Jackson, Harry Giles After Trade With ‘Blazers

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

After selecting Kentucky PG De’Aaron Fox with their no. 5 pick, the Sacramento Kings traded their no. 10 pick with the Portland Trailblazers for their no. 15 and no. 20 selections.

The ‘Blazers received PF/C Zach Collins from Gonzaga with their newly received no. 10 pick. Collins averaged 1.8 blocks to compliment his 10 points per game. Gonzaga went 37-2 this past season and were narrowly defeated in the NCAA National Championship 71-65.

In return, the Kings plucked SG Justin Jackson out of North Carolina with their no. 15 pick. During his final year with the Tar Heel, Jackson averaged 18.3 points per game and 2.6 baskets beyond the arc. He was eventually named ACC Player of the Year as his team won the NCAA National Championship.

With their no. 20 pick, the Kings received PF/C Harry Giles out of Duke. Giles is a respectable pick as he can help the team in the rebound column. Sacramento was ranked 28th in rebounds during the regular season, just ahead of the Bucks and Mavericks.

The question mark that hovers over Giles is his health. Knee issues plagued him throughout his Duke career, limiting his production and dropping him down draft boards.

One of the areas the Kings needed to fill was the forward position. If Giles can be healthy, he can be an asset in the paint.