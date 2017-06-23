Man Suspected Of Spray-Painting St. Francis Parish With Swastikas Arrested

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A 23-year-old man has been arrested under suspicion of vandalizing St. Francis of Assisi Parish in downtown Sacramento over the weekend.
Churchgoers were greeted with offensive symbols Sunday morning after a vandal spray-painted Swastikas onto several buildings at the parish.
Investigators say a total of five Nazi symbols were painted onto the church.
Investigators later identified the suspect as Nico Traversie. Police say Traversie was already taken into custody earlier this week for an unrelated vandalism charge in Citrus Heights.
Wednesday, detectives visited Traversie at Sacramento County Jail and rebooked him on more vandalism charges for the church incident.
Traversie remains in custody at the jail on $20,000 bail.