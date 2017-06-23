Hour 1
The Fellas talk the NBA Draft and all of the players the team picked yesterday. Hear Doug and Grant break down the nights activities, players they picked and what may be in store for the team soon.
Hour 2
In hour two General Manager Vlade Divac joined the fellas and broke down all the nights festivities last night during the draft. Plus, what he and the front office seen in all of the players they acquired during the draft. Also, listen as Vlade gives his thoughts on Bogdan Bogdonovich future.