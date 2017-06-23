WATCH: 120 Sports’ Tyler Jacobs Predicts Fox As NBA Rookie Of The Year

June 23, 2017 11:16 AM
Filed Under: 120 Sports, De'Aaron Fox, Rookie Of The Year, Sacramento Kings

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

It’s the day after the 2017 NBA Draft and Sacramento Kings fans are still cheering their team’s successful draft night. Many analysts have even circled the Kings as being winners at the end of the night.

120 Sports, an online television service that’s a spin-off from their branch magazine Sports Illustrated, had a discussion today about potential 2017-18 NBA Rookie of the Year candidates.

Sports host Tyler Jacobs believes newly-selected De’Aaron Fox could be the young standout of the season.

It’s also worth noting that Sports Illustrated’s Ben Golliver gave the Sacramento Kings an A+ grade for their draft night. This should make fans of the purple and black even more ecstatic.

