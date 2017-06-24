Downtown Sacramento Suspicious Death

June 24, 2017 3:19 PM
Filed Under: Downtown Sacramento, homicide investigation

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near 13th Street and S Street in downtown.  Homicide detectives are responding and authorities say S Street will be closed for several hours due to the ongoing investigation.

The victim is described as a male who appears to be a transient.  Witnesses called 911 when they found him unresponsive and covered in blood near a parking lot.  He appears to have suffered some type of physical trauma, but the details are not yet known.

There is no suspect information at this time and the exact cause of death is unknown.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area while they continue their investigation.  We will update this story as more information becomes available.

 

 

