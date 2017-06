Special Trucks Aide Firefighters On Days With Excessive Heat

Sacramento, Calif (CBS13) – A GARAGE FIRE IN THIS SACRAMENTO NEIGHBORHOOD SATURDAY AFTERNOON QUICKLY SPREAD TO THE NEIGHBOR’S ROOF.

THE RESIDENT — FRANTIC TO SAVE HER PETS.

FIREFIGHTERS PUT THE FIRE OUT, AND WENT INTO THE HOME TO RESCUE SEVERAL CATS AND EXOTIC BIRDS.

ALL THE WHILE HAVING TO DEAL WITH SCORCHING TEMPERATURES.

SACRAMENTO FIRE DEPARTMENT’S PUBLIC INFORMATION OFFICER CHRIS HARVEY, ” EXTREMELY HARD ON DAYS LIKE TODAY, YOU SEE BEHIND ME HERE WE HAVE OUR CREWS ROTATING IN TO REHAB.”

HEAT EXHAUSTION AND OR HEAT STROKE POSE JUST AS MUCH DANGER TO THESE MEN AND WOMEN AS FIRES DO.

THAT’S BECAUSE THEIR INTERNAL BODY TEMPERATURE CAN RISE TO 100 DEGREES OR HIGHER VERY QUICKLY.

AT 103 DEGREES A PERSON CAN BECOME DIZZY, NAUSEATED, CONFUSED, EVEN LOSE CONSCIOUSNESS.

DANGEROUS FOR AN AVERAGE PERSON, EVEN MORE SO FOR FIREFIGHTERS.

THAT’S WHY IT’S SO IMPORTANT TO HAVE EXTRA SUPPORT LIKE THESE REHAB VANS DURING THESE HOT DAYS.

“IN REHAB THEY ARE GOING TO CHECK FOR BLOOD PRESSURE AND HEART RATE, HOOK THEM UP TO THE OXYGEN SENSOR, JUST KIND OF GET AN IDEA OF WHAT THEIR VITAL SIGNS ARE..”

FIRE FIGHTERS ARE WEARING ROUGHLY 75 POUNDS OF GEAR NOT TO MENTION ANY TOOLS THEY MAY NEED TO CARRY.

IN SWELTERING HEAT, THEY HAVE TO SHED THAT GEAR.

” GET THEIR TURN OUT GEAR OFF, ICE WATER, ELECTROLYTES, THINGS LIKE THAT TO TRY TO GET THEM COOLED OFF, AND WE ROTATE EVERYBODY THROUGH, AND GIVE EVERYBODY A BREAK….