Wet Winter Creates Hazards On Scenic Hiking Trail In US West

June 24, 2017 7:58 AM
Filed Under: National Parks, WET WINTER, Yosemite National Park

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail have been detouring California’s high Sierra in droves this year because of persistent snow and raging creeks.

Several hikers have had close-calls while attempting to cover the 2,650-mile (4,265-kilometer) scenic trail running from Mexico to Canada on the West Coast.

Hikers have survived an avalanche, falls on snow and several dangerous river crossings that nearly swept them away.

Anya Sellsted says she nearly drowned in Yosemite National Park after being sucked under water at a log crossing.

She was able to hike to safety and tried to tackle a stretch of the trail in Oregon this week. However, she found more snow there and will now try her luck in Washington.

The experiences serve as cautionary tales for hikers heading into wilderness this summer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch