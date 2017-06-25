Saturday Night Stabbing Left One man Dead And One Arrested

SACRAMENTO (CBS 13)- Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing that left one man dead and one arrested.
A little after 11:15 pm on Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing inside a residence in the 7000 block of Woodrick Way.
Upon arrival, they located a 31-year-old male suffering from a stab wound to the upper torso.
Sacramento Metro Fire transported the victim to a local hospital where he passed away.
Deputies detained a 21-year-old male at the scene of the incident. Both the victim and the suspect live at the residence.
According to the sheriff’s department, it is unknown what led up to the stabbing.