Saturday Night Stabbing Left One man Dead And One Arrested

June 25, 2017 6:51 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Stabbing, homicide investigation, Investigation, Sacramento Sheriff's Department, stabbing, stabbing death

SACRAMENTO (CBS 13)- Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing that left one man dead and one arrested.

A little after 11:15 pm on Saturday,  deputies responded to a report of a stabbing inside a residence in the 7000 block of Woodrick Way.

Upon arrival, they located  a 31-year-old male suffering from a stab wound to the upper torso.

Sacramento Metro Fire transported the victim to a local hospital where he passed away.

Deputies detained a 21-year-old male at the scene of the incident. Both the victim and the suspect live at the residence.

According to the sheriff’s department, it is unknown what led up to the stabbing.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch