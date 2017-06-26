A’s, Giants Among Bleacher Report’s Trade Predictions

Bleacher Report’s Jacob Shafer published an article Monday morning discussing trade predictions prior to the July 31 trade deadline, and both Bay Area teams were in the mix.

The Oakland Athletics continue to play up-and-down ball. They were swept in four games by their division rival Houston Astros but finished last week sweeping the Chicago White Sox in three games.

They’re currently 34-42 and are in last place in the AL West. Shafer’s prediction is that Oakland will be sending RHP Sonny Gray to the Astros.

“The Houston Astros sit atop the American League West at an MLB-best 52-25. They’ve got questions in the starting rotation, however, with ace Dallas Keuchel on the disabled list. The Oakland Athletics reside in the basement of the AL West at 34-42 and have an intriguing-if-flawed starter on the block in right-hander Sonny Gray. It’s no wonder, then, that the two sides are reportedly feeling each other out.”

On the other side of the Bay, the Giants are plummeting. Fast.

They are currently 27-51 and have gone 1-12 in their last 13 games. The starting pitching rotation has been abysmal and their offense can’t spark. Shafer’s prediction here is that they’ll be trading RHP Johnny Cueto to the New York Yankees.

“The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last 10 and slipped into a tie with the Boston Red Sox for first place in the AL East. The slide has coincided with some shaky starting pitching, and while it’s not time to panic in the Bronx, pulses should be elevated… …Cueto owns a 4.20 ERA through 16 starts, but the three-time All-Star is a dynamic, playoff-tested stud who would instantly and measurably improve the Yanks’ October odds.”

