Buddy Hield Among NBA’s 2016-17 All-Rookie First Team

June 26, 2017 10:11 AM
Filed Under: all-rookie, Buddy Hield, NBA, Sacramento Kings

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

The NBA announced Monday morning the list of 2016-17 All-Rookie First and Second Teams.

The NBA All-Rookie Team is an annual honor given in the NBA to the top rookies during the regular season.

Among this season’s first-team list was Sacramento Kings’ SG Buddy Hield, who was traded from the Pelicans on Feb. 20 alongside other names for all-star DeMarcus Cousins.

Hield averaged 15.1 points per game and hit 42.8 percent beyond the arc since being traded to the Kings. He’s expected to the be the team’s starting shooting guard in the upcoming season.

