Buster Posey Continues To Lead NL Catchers In All-Star Voting

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
In the latest update to the 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot, Buster Posey continues to lead the NL catchers with 2,530,713 votes, over a million more votes than second place Willson Contreras of the Chicago Cubs.
MASN’s Mark Zuckerman tweeted the results this morning.
Posey is batting .340 with 10 homeruns and 30 RBIs during the season. He’s the only player from the Giants to be listed in the NL voting.
On the other side of the Bay, Oakland Athletics’ Yonder Alonso is third in the first basemen column with 1,076,984 votes, less than 400,000 from top-spot Royals’ Eric Hosmer.
The 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot ends at 11:59 ET on Thursday, June 29. Fans can vote a maximum of 35 times, with a limit of 5 times during any 24 hour period.