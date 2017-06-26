Buster Posey Continues To Lead NL Catchers In All-Star Voting

June 26, 2017 12:22 PM
Filed Under: 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Game, Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

In the latest update to the 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot, Buster Posey continues to lead the NL catchers with 2,530,713 votes, over a million more votes than second place Willson Contreras of the Chicago Cubs.

MASN’s Mark Zuckerman tweeted the results this morning.

Posey is batting .340 with 10 homeruns and 30 RBIs during the season. He’s the only player from the Giants to be listed in the NL voting.

On the other side of the Bay, Oakland Athletics’ Yonder Alonso is third in the first basemen column with 1,076,984 votes, less than 400,000 from top-spot Royals’ Eric Hosmer.

The 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot ends at 11:59 ET on Thursday, June 29. Fans can vote a maximum of 35 times, with a limit of 5 times during any 24 hour period.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch