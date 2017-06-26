CBO Audit Says Senate GOP Health Care Bill Would Leave 22M Uninsured

June 26, 2017 1:38 PM
Filed Under: GOP, Healthcare, Obamacare

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate health care bill would result in 22 million more uninsured Americans over the next decade compared to current law.

That’s according to an analysis Monday from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The figure may further complicate Senate GOP leaders’ plans to pass their bill this week. It’s barely an improvement upon the health care bill that passed the House — which would have resulted in 23 million more uninsured.

Several GOP senators have said they want to see their bill cover more people than the House version. And President Donald Trump himself called the House bill “mean” — though he’s lent his support to the Senate version and is lobbying for passage.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch