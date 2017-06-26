Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the NBA Off Season, and what type of moves to expect in the next couple of weeks. They also talked about the Kings new rookies getting introduced to Sacramento. The guys finished the hour with their Best and Worst from the Weekend. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show Sacramento King Garrett Temple joined the guys to talk about the upcoming season with the Kings and his new role as the VP of the NBAPA. The guys also talked about Jordan Speith’s win over the weekend, and his celebration. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the third hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Tim Tebow’s promotion for the Mets, and the new Big 3 league that starts tonight. Next, the guys talked about the NBA’s award show tonight, and if it will be a regular, or one time event. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 4

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about LaVar Ball on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. They also brought on Kunal Merchant to talk about the Sacramento Republic trying to get an MLS expansion team, and their efforts to build a new stadium. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

