Cube’s Got a League: The Lo-Down – 6/26

June 26, 2017 7:23 PM
Hour 1

BROOKLYN, NY - JUNE 22: De'Aaron Fox shows off his jacket after being selected fifth overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2017 NBA Draft on June 22, 2017 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE

(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the NBA Off Season, and what type of moves to expect in the next couple of weeks.  They also talked about the Kings new rookies getting introduced to Sacramento.  The guys finished the hour with their Best and Worst from the Weekend.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 2

SACRAMENTO, CA - DECEMBER 12: Garrett Temple #17 of the Sacramento Kings drives on Nick Young #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on December 12, 2016 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show Sacramento King Garrett Temple joined the guys to talk about the upcoming season with the Kings and his new role as the VP of the NBAPA.  The guys also talked about Jordan Speith’s win over the weekend, and his celebration. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 25: League founder Ice Cube acknowledges the crowd during week one of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Barclays Center on June 25, 2017 in New York City.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

In the third hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Tim Tebow’s promotion for the Mets, and the new Big 3 league that starts tonight.  Next, the guys talked about the NBA’s award show tonight, and if it will be a regular, or one time event.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 4

c07 u17434 fr Cubes Got a League: The Lo Down 6/26

(Sacramento Republic FC)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about LaVar Ball on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw.  They also brought on Kunal Merchant to talk about the Sacramento Republic trying to get an MLS expansion team, and their efforts to build a new stadium.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

