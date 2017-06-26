Dave Bender is a California native. He reports the weather Monday through Friday at 4, 5, 6 and 10 p.m. He also hosts the segment “Save with Dave” as well as “The 12 Daves of Christmas,” a CBS13 holiday tradition.

Bender attended UC San Diego as well as Palomar College. He studied meteorology and broadcasting to prepare him for weather forecasting.

Dave’s career has taken him to Arizona, San Diego, and Washington, D.C. and of course, Sacramento. He has appeared on network television several times. He is an Emmy Award-winning reporter and has also received numerous Emmy nominations, including two for Best Weathercaster.

Prior to his television career, Dave was an animal trainer for the San Diego Wild Animal Park. He worked with birds of prey, parrots and cats. He even appeared twice on Late Night with David Letterman with singing birds. These appearances sparked an interest in television and the rest, as they say, is history.

Dave visits dozens of local schools each year to talk weather and career. Dave also emcees many local charity events and works with Make-A-Wish, the Salvation Army and the Discovery Museum.

Dave and wife Kelly have a daughter, Tori.

Getting Answers: Dave Bender

1) How long have you lived in Northern California? 20 years

2) Where are you from originally? San Diego, CA

3) Do you have any siblings? Yes, a brother

4) iPhone or Android? Land line

5) What’s your favorite app? I’m sorry… what?

6) What’s your favorite thing about working in news? I love the fact that we work without a net!

7) What’s your favorite book? “Rich Dad Poor Dad”

8) What’s your favorite movie? “Galaxy Quest”

9) What’s your favorite TV show? CBS13 News at 10, of course!

10) Who is your favorite band? Rascal Flatts

11) What’s the one thing about you that would surprise us? I love numbers

12) What’s your favorite past time? Spending time with my wife Kelly

13) If you could drive any car – what would it be? Porsche… have it!

14) Who’s the person you most admire? My wife!

15) What’s your favorite quote? Live within your means

16) What’s the one place you’d like to visit that you’ve never been to before? An America without a 16.5 trillion dollars of debt!

17) What’s your favorite place you’ve ever visited? My grandma’s farm

18) What’s the funniest thing you’ve ever overheard someone say? Any joke from Tony Lopez!

19) Who’s your favorite actor/actress? Angelina Jolie

20) What’s your favorite line of dialogue from a movie? “Never give up, never surrender!”

21) What do you do for exercise? walking

22) What’s your favorite area restaurant? Sky Sushi

23) What food could you not live without? Something BBQ

24) What’s your favorite Northern California attraction? My wife! J

25) Where’s the strangest/farthest place you’ve been recognized? Kodachrome Basin in Utah – it is in the middle of nowhere!

26) At what age did you decide you were interested in news? 21

27) What’s the world’s biggest question that you’d like to find the answer to? “How much time do I have?”