Hundreds Of Pounds Of Illegal Fireworks Seized In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are crediting a tip with helping them seize hundreds of pounds of illegal fireworks in Stockton.
Stockton police say officers showed up at a 3100 block of Trident Street home Sunday afternoon and immediately spotted the illegal fireworks – since the suspect’s garage was wide open and the contraband was in plain view.
Boxes and boxes of illegal fireworks were in the garage.
About 300 to 400 pounds of illegal fireworks were found in the home, police say. The fireworks are estimated to be worth about $10,000.
One man, 37-year-old William Yanes, was arrested in connection to the raid. Yanes is facing several felony charges connected to possessing illegal fireworks.
Sales of “Safe and Sane” fireworks will begin in Stockton on June 28 at noon.