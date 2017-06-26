Pregnant Sacramento Woman Forced To Give Birth After Being Shot

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A woman and her newborn are recovering after the mother was shot and forced to give birth.

The shooting happened along 33rd Street, near 10th Avenue late Saturday night. The woman was attending a celebration of life for an aunt who passed away just the week before.

A neighbor says the gunman walked up behind a tree, pointed the gun at the house and shot four times, then ran away – shooting four more shots.

The woman, who was eight months pregnant, was hit by gunfire. She was rushed to the hospital where doctors made the decision to deliver her baby prematurely.

Family members of the victim say they have never seen the shooter before. Detectives have not identified a motive or a suspect at this time, but police say it doesn’t appear that the woman was targeted.

“We don’t have any particular information that this woman was targeted specifically,” said Sgt. Mathew McPhail with Sacramento police.

The woman’s injuries are serious but she and the baby are expected to be OK, authorities say.

If you have any information on this case, please contact Sacramento police.