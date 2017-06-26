Sacramento Considers Its Own Monument To Liven Up Riverfront

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s plan to redevelop its riverfront now includes a big new idea building a new massive civic monument inspired by the Gateway Arch in St. Louis.

Forget Old Sacramento; you can call it Bold Sacramento.

“Right now we’re looking at the riverfront as an economic driver,” Riverfront Development Director Richard Rich said.

Rich wants to add another iconic structure next to the Tower Bridge.

“All we know is what we would like it to be,” Rich said.

Rich’s inspiration for the new massive monument is the 600-foot tall St. Louis Gateway Arch, although he says Sacramento’s version would not be as big, and that it should be inspired by the transcontinental railroad, linking Sacramento’s history with its pursuit of a high-tech future.

“I look at it in terms of when the blimp takes the shot, of Golden One Center and the bridge, what would look great in that photo,” Rich said.

Rich’s riverfront development plans also call for other bold ideas.

“Every time I pull it out, and I show the presentation to the next person they say where’s the Ferris wheel,” Rich said. “Who wants the Ferris wheel? Everybody wants the Ferris wheel.”

On a smaller scale, Rich also wants to add bright lights to Old Sacramento’s K Street Pedestrian Tunnel and add color to the bland entryway for cars on I Street.

But it’s the Gateway Arch inspired idea that’s drawing the most attention.

“Right now it’s an idea, which in many ways is the most exciting time.”

Challenges with changing the sleepy Sacramento riverfront. Could a Sacramento version of the Arch be the answer?