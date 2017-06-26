Soccer Game Turns Violent As Fans Rush Field, Get Into Brawl

SANTA ANA (AP) — A friendly game in California between former players of two professional Mexican soccer clubs turned violent when dozens of fans rushed the field and began fighting.
The Orange County Register reports the “game of legends” between former Club America and Pumas players Sunday was intended to benefit Santa Ana-based United Soccer Talents Foundation, which supports soccer players.
Santa Ana police Cmdr. Jeffrey Smith says about 50 fans made their way onto the field at halftime and began fighting. Officers working the event shut down the game and cleared the field and stands.
Smith says five suspects were detained.
Some of the better known players included former Mexican national team members Luis Roberto Alves “Zague” and Alberto Garcia Aspe, Paraguay’s Salvador Caba±as, Chile’s Fabian Estay and Colombia’s Andres Chitiva.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.