Supreme Court Declines To Hear Case On Sheriffs’ CCW Permit Discretion

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a case out of California regarding the issuing of firearm conceal and carry permits on Monday. The case originated out of San Diego that was joined by the Yolo County Sheriff’s Department.

The Supreme Court’s decision means that sheriffs in California will continue to be able to use discretion when giving out conceal and carry permits to their residents.

There are roughly 40 million guns in California, but most of them must be kept inside the home.

“Here in California, the vast majority of law-abiding citizens don’t have that right to take firearms outside their home,” said Sam Paredes, with the Gun Owners of California.

He says the decision ignores the constitutional right to bear arms.

“In all honesty, I was a little bit surprised,” said Yolo County Sheriff Ed Prieto. “The gun advocates have been after this for some time.”

Prieto was named in the case. His department requires an extra layer of restriction to obtain a CCW. The applicant must provide “just cause” for needing a conceal and carry permit.

“You carry large amounts of money, you have a business and go to and from the bank, you’re a jeweler. Perhaps you’re collecting rent in rough areas,” said Prieto.

He says he’s in favor of the Second Amendment as it pertains to inside the home.

“I just don’t support the fact that anybody should be carrying a concealed weapon just because they claim for self-protection,” said Prieto.

Yolo County has fewer than 250 people with conceal and carry permits.

“I think every sheriff should have the right to develop policy procedure and protocol in their county,” said Prieto.

Sacramento County takes a different approach. Under Sheriff Scott Jones, conceal and carry permits have soared from several hundred in 2010 to nearly 8,000 as of last year.

“You don’t need any other reason, if you’re a law-abiding citizen, except personal protection,” argued Paredes.

He says he is disappointed the Supreme Court declined to take up the case.

While sheriffs keep the power to restrict conceal and carry permits, Paredes says they his organization will continue to fight for looser regulations.