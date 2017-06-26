The Next Step; The Drive – 06/26/17

June 26, 2017 9:38 AM
HOUR 1:

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 22: De'Aaron Fox looks on during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk the introduction of the four new Sacramento rookies, the Cleveland Cavaliers getting in the mix for Paul George, and the debut of the Big 3 league for Morning Brew. Then, more on the rumors connecting Paul George to the Cavaliers. Finally, more on the Big 3 league rules and early controversy.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

GLENDALE, AZ - MARCH 31: Frank Mason III of the Kansas Jayhawks attends a press conference after being awarded the 2016-17 Oscar Robertson Trophy ahead of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium on March 31, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

One of the newest members of the Sacramento Kings, Frank Mason III, joins The Drive to talk about the process of being drafted and his future with the Kings. Then, Threefer Madness featuring the Big 3 League, Serena Williams, and NBA vs WNBA salaries. Finally, Jerry Reynolds joins The Drive to share his thoughts on the Sacramento Kings draft and the future of the team.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Frank Mason III interview here:

Listen to the Jerry Reynolds interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

51686923 pollard1 The Next Step; The Drive 06/26/17Dave and Kayte talk about super teams in the NBA and whether or not adding Paul George or Carmelo Anthony would help the Cleveland Cavaliers compete with the Golden State Warriors. Then, Scot Pollard joins The Drive to talk about the Kings’ draft and his new movie coming out. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Scot Pollard interview here:

