HOUR 1:

Dave and Kayte talk the introduction of the four new Sacramento rookies, the Cleveland Cavaliers getting in the mix for Paul George, and the debut of the Big 3 league for Morning Brew. Then, more on the rumors connecting Paul George to the Cavaliers. Finally, more on the Big 3 league rules and early controversy.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 2:

One of the newest members of the Sacramento Kings, Frank Mason III, joins The Drive to talk about the process of being drafted and his future with the Kings. Then, Threefer Madness featuring the Big 3 League, Serena Williams, and NBA vs WNBA salaries. Finally, Jerry Reynolds joins The Drive to share his thoughts on the Sacramento Kings draft and the future of the team.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Frank Mason III interview here:

Listen to the Jerry Reynolds interview here:

HOUR 3:

Dave and Kayte talk about super teams in the NBA and whether or not adding Paul George or Carmelo Anthony would help the Cleveland Cavaliers compete with the Golden State Warriors. Then, Scot Pollard joins The Drive to talk about the Kings’ draft and his new movie coming out. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Scot Pollard interview here: