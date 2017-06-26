Supreme Court’s Travel Ban Ruling Worries Sacramento Muslim Community

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Supreme Court’s decision allowing the Trump administration to go forward with a limited version of the travel ban from six mostly Muslim countries is no doubt a victory for President Donald Trump.

But in Sacramento, the Muslim community says the legal battle continues.

“We’re going to keep pushing back,” said Basim Elkarra, Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Elkarra is part of a group of plaintiffs who sued the Trump administration for its first travel ban. He says the ban is a setback for now. But his organization calls it another sign of religious discrimination against Muslims.

The local community is still reeling from two possible hate crimes over the weekend. In one attack, a burned Quran was filled with bacon and handcuffed to a fence outside one of the largest mosques in the Sacramento area.

Elkarra says the revised ban will spur more of the same.

“Endorsing discrimination is license to those who might carry out these attacks,” he said.

Anne Kjemtrup, vice chair of the Salam Center says much of the congregation is made up of refugees, now confused about what this all means for them.

“Some who’ve been coming back and forth on a regular basis, what’s going to happen to them?” She said.

The Supreme Court’s decision doesn’t ban everyone from entering the country. It applies to some citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen—citizens who have no family connections to the United States.