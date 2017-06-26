What You Need To Know About The Supreme Court’s Travel Ban Decision

CBS Local– The United States Supreme Court decided to allow parts of President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban to go into effect immediately, while also allowing to hear arguments for and against it in October.

For the next 90 days, citizens from six Muslim-majority countries will not be allowed to enter the United States due to their country’s accused support of terrorism. These countries are Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. But if a citizen of one of the aforementioned six countries has a family member in the United States, they can bypass this ban.

Also, for the next 120 days, refugees without strong family ties to the United States will not be allowed into the country.

“As President, I cannot allow people into our country who want to do us harm,” President Trump said in a statement, via CNN. “I want people who can love the United States and all of its citizens, and who will be hardworking and productive.”

The ban has been in and out of the court systems since its inception Jan. 27. The next day, as protests rang, a judge in New York blocked a portion of the ban. On Feb. 2, the Trump administration eased the restrictions for green card holders specifically. In the first two weeks of February, the bill was blocked and attempts to reverse that decision were rejected.

In the beginning of March, President Trump proposed a new travel ban in which Iraq was excluded. Within 24 hours, the state of Hawaii filed a lawsuit before the ban was blocked nationwide a week later, mere hours before it was set to take effect.