Police: Uber Driver Sexually Assaulted Sleeping Passenger In Los Angeles

June 26, 2017 3:44 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Police have arrested an Uber driver they say sexually assaulted a female passenger after she fell asleep during a ride in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department Capt. William Hayes says Monday that Alaric Spence picked up the victim in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.

Hayes says the woman, who was intoxicated, fell asleep during the ride and instead of taking her to her destination, he drove to a motel. He says Spence rented a room and carried the unconscious woman inside before sexually assaulting her. The woman called police when she woke up.

Police say Spence had five prior felony convictions in California for narcotics-related crimes.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Spence had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Uber didn’t immediately respond to a comment request.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

