Armed Man Robs Natomas Restaurant Willie J’s Burgers & More

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating after a Natomas-area burger joint was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.
The incident happened at Willie J’s Burgers & More just before 8 p.m. on Sunday. Sacramento police say a man walked into the 2000 block of Club Center Drive restaurant and pulled out a handgun. He then demanded cash.
The man was last seen heading out the restaurant’s back door towards Danbrook Drive.
No one was hurt in the incident.
Willie J’s owner says his employees believe that same suspect stole a floor buffer out of the women’s restroom last week. He has released surveillance photos of the suspect from both incidents.
Police say they’re still investigating the incident.