Sen. Feinstein: 4 Million Californians Would Lose Health Care Under Senate Republicans’ Bill

June 27, 2017 4:19 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Sen. Dianne Feinstein says up to 4 million people in California would lose health coverage over the next decade under Senate Republicans’ health care bill.

California’s senior senator said Tuesday that 1.6 million Californians would lose coverage next year. By 2026, she says the state would lose $24 billion in federal money for Medi-Cal, a healthcare plan for the poor.

Feinstein spoke to reporters on a call with fellow Democrats Gov. Jerry Brown and Sen. Kamala Harris.

Brown says the bill would eliminate funding for drug treatment, exacerbating homelessness and crime.

The bill would roll back much of President Barack Obama’s health care law. Republicans hope to pass it this week.

Feinstein’s office says the numbers come from think tanks, the state and congressional data.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

