Deputy Wounded In Sacramento County Shooting, Red Roof Inn Locked Down

7:15 p.m. UPDATE: The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy was shot in the face during an altercation at a light rail station on Tuesday.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Dispatchers got a call about a fight involving the deputy and a passenger, but it’s not known what led up to that fight. Shots were fired, and the suspect fled the scene.

A Sacramento County Sheriff’s helicopter spotted the suspect fleeing the scene toward a nearby Red Roof Inn. SWAT officers have surrounded the scene and are working to get the suspect out.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Spokesman Tony Turnbull says the deputy was talking when he left the scene.

The deputy is contracted with Regional Transit for calls for service with the department.

Nearby businesses were also evacuated.

6:55 p.m. UPDATE: The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed one of its deputies was shot on Tuesday afternoon.

The deputy’s condition has not been released.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An officer has been shot during the pursuit of a suspect in Sacramento County on Tuesday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says the officer was hit, but would not disclose what department the officer was with, or the officer’s condition.

The shooting happened in the area of Longview Drive and Watt Avenue, just off of Interstate 80.

A nearby Red Roof Inn is on lockdown with reports the suspect ran inside.

A witness told CBS13 the transit operator told passengers they had to depart at Roseville Road after a short delay.