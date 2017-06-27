Work Begins On Replacing Old Sacramento’s Wooden Boardwalk

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Renovations have started on the boardwalk in Old Sacramento. City leaders held a “board breaking” Tuesday morning to mark the occasion.
Crews will be tearing up the wooden boardwalks, and replacing them with concrete stamped to look like wood.
“This is the beginning of the transformation of old Sacramento. It is a wonderful, historic part of Sacramento, but it needs updating,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.
The goal is to make the riverfront more accessible to the public.
“First and foremost, we want to make sure we have a place in Old Sacramento where people have access to the river,” Steinberg said.
Old Sacramento businesses will stay open during the renovations and construction should be finished by November.