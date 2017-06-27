Work Begins On Replacing Old Sacramento’s Wooden Boardwalk

June 27, 2017 8:29 AM
Filed Under: Darrell Steinberg, old sacramento, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Renovations have started on the boardwalk in Old Sacramento. City leaders held a “board breaking” Tuesday morning to mark the occasion.

Crews will be tearing up the wooden boardwalks, and replacing them with concrete stamped to look like wood.

“This is the beginning of the transformation of old Sacramento.  It is a wonderful, historic part of Sacramento, but it needs updating,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

The goal is to make the riverfront more accessible to the public.

“First and foremost, we want to make sure we have a place in Old Sacramento where people have access to the river,” Steinberg said.

Old Sacramento businesses will stay open during the renovations and construction should be finished by November.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch