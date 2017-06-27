Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot In Face

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The condition of Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy shot in the face at the Watt Avenue Regional Transit station has stabilized.
Dispatch recordings describe the frantic shooting scene.
“Suspect in sight,” one officer reported over the air. “Crossing Longview at 80 on the south side.”
“Red Roof Inn. Ran into Red Roof Inn.”
Doctor’s performed surgery on the deputy when he arrived for treatment at Mercy San Juan Medical Center. The deputy was shot once in the jaw.
Dozens of officers from surrounding agencies also arrived at the hospital in solidarity.
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department announced the deputy was shot in the face while on his assignment with Regional Transit when he confronted the suspect, a struggle ensued, and the suspect fired at the deputy.
The deputy’s RT patrol is part of beefed up security measures announced just this month, adding 30 extra transit agents to address safety problems at light rail stations.
A Sheriff’s Department spokesperson confirmed the deputy is married.